The pandemic and weddings did not make a happy marriage. And it shows. According to Eurostat figures, in 2018, there were 5.8 marriages for every 1,000 inhabitants in Malta – which although was the island’s lowest rate since 2009, was still the fifth highest in Europe and higher than the EU average, which stood at 4.4 marriages per 1,000 people. Fast-forward by a couple of years and that figure was down to 2.2 marriages per 1,000 inhabitants.

Of course, the pandemic played a part – but could it also be that couples are shunning weddings because they tend to be big, expensive affairs?

The truth is that they need not be. Because being careful and working on a tight budget does not mean that your wedding day is bereft of romance, friends, love and family. Here are five tips to have some solid savings at the end of your big day.

You cannot have everything

Of course, you want your wedding to be a fairy-tale one – with all you, your loved one and your guests could imagine, from beautiful, designer attire to an army of helpers, expensive catering, a live band, photo booths, and souvenirs that will last a lifetime. The truth is, if you’re not a millionaire, then something must give. So prioritise what you really want and keep in mind what the most important elements for you and your partner are. If music is your thing, then splurge on a live band – but if foodie ticks your boxes, then invest in the catering, but cut budgets somewhere else.

Frugal with flowers

Floral decorations and arrangements can be expensive – and they will only last for one day. True, petals matter a lot – but you don’t have to spend thousands. To avoid this, a good trick is to stick with one flower. Variety costs – so buying one flower in bulk, rather than opting for elaborate arrangements with 10 different blooms, will push down your costs. Moreover, choose flowers that are in season – staying within season will save you money. And it’s better for the environment as it cuts down on transportation.

Buying one flower in bulk, rather than opting for elaborate arrangements with 10 different blooms, will push down your costs

Veni, vidi, venue

Malta has a variety of attractive venues – from beautiful gardens to historic buildings and beachside beauties. But a lot of them are expensive. So think outside the box – maybe a friend with a beautiful garden is willing to make it available to you, in which case, your only cost will be the hiring of marquees and furniture. Or you could rent a place that is not normally seen as a wedding venue – but could work very well indeed. Just be careful not to choose somewhere that is completely off the grid – as this will push up your catering costs.

Dress code

Designer attire is delightful – but high street and online options are not bad either. And they are obviously cheaper. Couples can also consider hire options – and when all is done and dusted, or when the emotional attachments are a bit calmer, you can consider selling attire and shoes to get some of your money back.

Little things matter

At first glance, cutting down the guest list by five or 10 people – or opting out of individual place cards for a sit-down dinner – won’t put a dent in your costs. However, when you add them all up, the little extras make a huge difference.

For invitations, consider going digital – as that will allow you to avoid paying printing and postage costs. And it’s more environmentally-friendly. Instead of the big names, hire amateur – but good – musicians or book a DJ, as the cost is definitely lower than that for a five-piece band.

Photo booths are a nice touch – but cost a bit. And remove a few people from the guest list – former colleagues you haven’t seen in a decade, for instance.

Add all these up and you will be surprised by how much you’ve saved.