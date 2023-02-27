The Big Friends Guggen Musik Malta AD 2008 has performed in Germany between February 23 and 27.

The 44-strong group performed multiple music show parades in three cities, Essen, Münster and Cologne, and in the biggest festival for band clubs in Germany and the EU, with hundreds of thousands of visitors.

The band performed alongside other bands from all over the world, including Germany, France, Belgium, Mexico, the Netherlands, and the US. It was led by the band director, Ian Sammut.

The band also debuted three new sousaphone instruments during the festival. A sousaphone is a brass instrument in the tuba family.

The event marks the 16th time the band has performed overseas, following experiences in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2016 and 2017 in the UAE for the UAE’s National Day, in 2009 in Greece and 2016 and 2017 in Tunisia, where the band performed in the national carnival festivities.

The band also performed seven times in Sicily, including in Acireale in 2017, and three times between 2019 and earlier this year in the Aeolian Islands.

Founded in 2008, the Big Friends Guggen Musik Band will be organising numerous activities to celebrate its 15th anniversary.

The band has performed in the national carnival festivities in Valletta and also performed in carnival activities in Marsa, Mosta, Xagħra, Għargħur and Gozo.

In the coming weeks, the band will attend multiple masterclasses, music lessons and rehearsals every week, as well as more socio-cultural activities.

