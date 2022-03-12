Milan host Empoli on Saturday with a slender lead over their Serie A title rivals and a hoodoo to bust against the league’s lesser lights.

Last weekend’s 1-0 win at Napoli allowed them to reclaim top spot and was another in a series of strong performances against the duo they are battling for the Scudetto.

It came after last month’s Milan derby triumph which was also powered by Olivier Giroud and an impressive display against their local rivals in the first leg of their Italian Cup semi-final, which however was not rewarded with a goal.

