Ilkay Gundogan produced when it mattered most for Manchester City once more as the German’s double downed Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final on Saturday in what could be fitting parting gift.

Gundogan will be central to City’s quest to complete the treble next weekend against Inter in the Champions League final.

But his future beyond this season remains in doubt with the 32-year-old’s contract expiring at the end of the month.

After seven seasons in Manchester, Gundogan has reportedly been tempted by the change of scene and lifestyle offered by Barcelona.

But manager Pep Guardiola admitted he is still trying to convince the man who was his first signing for City back in 2016 to prolong his stay.

“He knows what I think (of him). There is no doubt,” said Guardiola.

