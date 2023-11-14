The number of overseas trips by residents of Malta has soared this year when compared to 2022, official figures show.

The National Statistics Office said the number of outbound tourists for the third quarter of 2023 was estimated at 248,094, an increase of 28.3 per cent over the corresponding quarter of 2022. Total nights spent amounted to 1,817,893.

173,848 outbound tourist trips were undertaken for holiday purposes, followed by 41,342 trips for visiting friends and relatives. Most outbound tourists were aged between 25 and 44 years (44.2 per cent), followed by those within the 45-64 age bracket (27.6 per cent).

Total estimated expenditure by outbound tourists between July and September increased by 37.1 per cent over the same quarter in 2022, and stood at €241.4 million, equivalent to an average €973 per person.

January-September 2023

Total outbound tourist trips for the first three quarters of 2023 numbered 595,717, an increase of 41.3 per cent over the same period in 2022.

Total nights spent by outbound tourists went up by 38.3 per cent, surpassing 4.1 million nights. Tourist spending reached €538.7 million, 50.1 per cent higher than that recorded for the same period of 2022.