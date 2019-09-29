Architecture Alive is a stimulating project hosted by local architectural and urban design firm studjurban and the Planning Authority, through which world-renowned architects are invited to present and discuss their projects, highlighting their achievements and challenges and recounting personal narratives, using the projects as a visual basis.

Alison Brooks

The 2019/2020 season will start with award-winning architect Alison Brooks, Principal and Creative Director of Alison Brooks Architects and one of the leading architects of her generation. Alison Brooks will take to the stage on October 19 at the Malta National Community Art Museum (MUŻA) in Valletta. Her firm has won numerous international awards and has developed a reputation for delivering design excellence and innovation in projects ranging from urban regeneration, master planning, public buildings for the arts, higher education and housing.

Claudio Silvestrin

In November, at the Italian Cultural Institute, Valletta, Italian architect and designer Claudio Silvestrin will be the second guest speaker to share his experiences. Silvestrin studied under the famous A. G. Fronzoni in Milan and at the Architectural Association in London. His interest in philosophy, his vision, his integrity, clarity of mind, inventiveness and concern for details are reflected in his distinctive architecture: austere but not extreme, contemporary yet timeless, calming but not ascetic, strong but not intimidating, elegant but not ostentatious, simple but not soulless.

The Architecture Alive series will continue in 2020 with a further three talks between January and May. The public can book their tickets from Ticketline.com.mt.

For more information visit https://www.architecture-alive.com/.