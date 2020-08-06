For the second year running, awards to recognise the achievements of women in business are being judged by an outstanding panel of leading business figures. The panel is comprised of Caroline Buhagiar Klass, head of human resources and corporate sustainability at HSBC Malta (chair of the panel), David Xuereb, Malta Chamber of Commerce president, Giuliana Isolani, country manager at Nestlé Malta Limited, Simon De Cesare, CEO at the Eden Leisure Group and Susan Weenink Camilleri, head of sales and marketing at Simonds Farsons Cisk p.l.c.

This edition of the Malta Businesswoman of the Year Award (MBWYA) was launched in February by President George Vella.

Applications were open to all female entrepreneurs and businesswomen operating in Malta and Gozo. The winners will be announced at the MBWYA awards ceremony on September 12, 2020.

For more information visit www.mbwya.com.mt.