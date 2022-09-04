Antonio Conte fears Chelsea and Manchester United’s massive spending sprees have given them a “big advantage” over Tottenham in the fight for top four places in the Premier League.

Conte got his wish for backing from chairman Daniel Levy as Tottenham signed seven players during the transfer window, including £50 million ($57 million) striker Richarlison from Everton.

With a bolstered squad, Tottenham are off to an unbeaten start after five games.

But Conte is still concerned after Chelsea and United each splashed out over £200 million on new signings.

The Tottenham boss believes the influx of expensive talent at Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford could tip the balance in the top four race.

