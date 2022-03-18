Dan Biggar and Alun Wyn Jones will decide who leads Wales out against Italy in the Six Nations on Saturday on what promises to be a landmark day for both stalwarts.

Veteran lock Jones is poised to collect cap number 150 for Wales — which would extend his world record — after the 36-year-old was named in the starting line-up for the first time since October following a shoulder injury.

Biggar retains the captaincy and will become the seventh Welshman to win 100 caps for his country in Cardiff in the match that pits fifth-placed Wales against winless Italy.

