This month one of the biggest online poker sites PartyPoker is running the largest ever poker tournament with at least $20 million in cash prizes.

Malta is among those countries whose players can join it and take a shot of winning a life-changing sum of money. The winner is guaranteed at least $2.5 million and due to taxation laws in Malta, that means that any Maltese person would be able to enjoy tax-free winnings.

Last year this event made four people millionaires and top two players made a deal took more than $2.3 million each. Third place winner won over $1.3 million after qualifying through a $22 satellite.

Running now until Tuesday, December 10, players from across the globe compete for one of poker’s most prestigious titles. The $10,300 buy-in tournament has four day ones, and they all feed into day two. A winner will be crowned on day three.

