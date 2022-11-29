More than 35 collectors will gather once again, with over 1,800 exhibits, for the popular The Biggest Little Motor Show in Malta, after an absence of two years.

A wide range of miniature motor die-cast vehicles will be displayed, which vary from road cars, police cars, commercial and construction vehicles, vehicles from popular brands like Mercedes, Fords, Minis, Rolls Royce and Ferraris, movie cars from Batman and James Bond, vans, coaches and much more that vary in scales from 1:64 till 1:16.

Some scratch-built models will be exhibited, including the Maltese Traditional busses with their traditional route colours and some traditional trades vehicles which will bring back memories to those of older age who visit this show.

More exhibits from a previous edition.

Like all previous exhibitions, the main attractions will be the authentic replica of Apron 9 from the Malta International Airport, Malta’s unique Model circus, among various dioramas built by the exhibitors.

This exhibition will be held between December 10 and 13 at the main hall of Santa Venera Primary School within St Theresa College, Fleur-de-lys junction, Santa Venera.

The Biggest Little Motor Show in MALTA is the annual exhibition organised by the Die Cast & Scale Model Society. Admission is free of charge. More information can be found on the society’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/dcsms2001.