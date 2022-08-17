It feels just like yesterday when we welcomed 2022 and yet we’re now only a few months away to say goodbye to it. But before we do, sports fans still have plenty of matches to look forward to.

We’ve got the details of five major sports events any sports fan must see. From the US Open to the ICC T20 World Cup, we’ll have all that covered.

Get your calendar ready so you can save the date and not miss out on the upcoming major sports events before the year ends.

English Premier League (football)

The English Premier League (EPL) has already started on August 5, 2022. This year’s league is already the 31st edition of this prestigious football event. The final is scheduled for May 28, 2023, and in total, there will be 18 matches to be played.

Here are all the 20 teams that you can watch throughout this year’s EPL

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The matches will be held in England in venues like the Amex Stadium, Stamford Bridge, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and Anfield. The top five teams to finish this tournament will be qualified to join the UEFA Champions League.

US Open (tennis)

Another major sports event starting this month is the 2022 US Open which is the 142n edition of this tennis competition. This is set to run from August 29 to September 11, 2022, and will be held in New York City, New York in the US at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

This is a tournament run by the International Tennis Federation and is part of the 2022 ATP Tour and 2022 WTA Tour which are both under the Grand Slam category. This tournament will have both men’s and women’s singles and doubles.

All in all, this tournament will have 25 sessions. Here is the schedule of the quarterfinals onwards for both men’s and women’s finals:

September 6 – 7, 2022 – Quarterfinals

September 8, 2022 – Women’s Semifinals

September 9, 2022 – Men’s Semifinals

September 10, 2022 – Women’s Final

September 11, 2022 – Men’s Final

AFL Grand Final (football)

If you love Australian football, then you must also be looking forward to seeing the AFL Grand Final. The season started on March 16 this year and it is set to close on September 24, 2022. Here are all the 18 teams participating this season:

Adelaide Football Club, Brisbane Lions, Carlton Football Club, Collingwood Football Club, Essendon Football Club, Fremantle FC, Geelong FC, Gold Coast Suns, Greater Western Sydney Giants, Hawthorn FC, Melbourne FC, North Melbourne FC, Port Adelaide FC, Richmond, FC, St. Kilda FC, Sydney Swans, West Coast Eagles, and Western Bulldogs.

The AFL Grand Final will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Grounds. Last year’s AFL Grand Final Winner is Melbourne with Western Bulldogs as the runner-up.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup (cricket)

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is one of the major cricket events that many fans of this sport look forward to. This season was originally scheduled to take place in 2020, but it had to be postponed because of the pandemic.

Originally, India was the host of this season, but the ICC eventually decided to give it to Australia. In total, there will be 16 teams participating in all 45 matches. Here are the teams that will play this year:

Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, Namibia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Ireland, the UAE, the Netherlands, and Zimbabwe.

The semi-finals will be on November 9 and 10 while the final will be on November 13 which will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

FIFA World Cup (football)

Another football event to watch out for this year is the FIFA World Cup which will be hosted by Qatar. This tournament is set to start on November 20, 2022, and the final will be on December 18, 2022. The matches will be held in 8 different venues in five different cities.

Many are looking forward to this because it’s the first ever FIA World Cup that will be held in an Arab country. This is also the last edition that will have 32 teams because the next one will have 48 teams and will be held in the US, Mexico, and Canada.

The final match on December 18 will be held at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

