A small quay and a lift leading to the Explora science centre in Bighi have been rehabilitated.

The conclusion of the project was celebrated on Tuesday evening in a ceremony attended by the prime minister.

The former historic cot lift, which used to take bed-ridden patients directly from boats up to the former Bighi Naval Hospital - where the science centre is now housed - has been replaced by a modern lift to enable easy access for visitors who wish to go to Esplora by boat.

Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando, chairman of the Malta Council for Science and Technology said the rehabilitation of the coastline alongside the science centre was another step toward making the Bighi peninsula a national science centre.

Preparations are being made for the rehabilitation of the rest of the coastline and the creation of a passage linking Kalkara to Ricasoli bay.

A nature sciences section will also be created - called EsploraNatura – on the east side of Bighi in what would be a unique facility in the Mediterranean, Pullicino Orlando said.