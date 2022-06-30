A pillion rider was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Luqa on Wednesday as the main rider suffered slight injuries.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Ħal Luqa at 9pm.

The victims - a 26-year-old German man and a 25-year-old German woman - were riding a Peugeot Kisbee that was involved in a collision with a Mazda Demio that was being driven by a 27-year-old woman who lives in Żejtun.

They were given first aid by a medical team on site and then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.