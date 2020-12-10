A bike-sharing service operated by Malta Public Transport has been extended to Gozo.

Transport Minister Ian Borg and Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri inaugurated stations for the rented bikes near the Gozo ferry in Ċirkewwa and at Victoria.

Other stations are to be set up in Gozo in the coming months.

The bikes have an electric motor to help them up the hills.

After a one-time registration process, users can pick up a bicycle at any of the docking stations and drop it off at any other station closest to their destination.

Borg praised the service because it is environment-friendly and provides a choice of transport.