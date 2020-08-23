Updated 11am

A 50-year-old motorcyclist is in a critical condition following an accident at the Coast Road on Sunday.

The police said the accident happened near the Magħtab roundabout at 9.55am when the Hungarian biker, who lives in St Paul’s Bay, lost control and fell from the Honda he was riding. He crashed with the barricades separating the road and skidded for several metres.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.

An inquiry is being held.

The road in the direction of St Julian's is currently closed to traffic.