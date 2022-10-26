A man was grievously injured on Wednesday in a traffic accident in Żejtun.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Alfredo Cachia Zammit corner with Triq l-Isqof Antonio Zahra at 11am.

The 57-year-old victim, who lives in Birżebbuġa, was riding an Aprilia Sport City that was involved in a collision with a Toyota Passo that was being driven by a 66-year-old man who lives in Żejtun.

The victim was given first aid by a medical team on site and was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.