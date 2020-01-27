Bikers took advantage of the glorious weather on Sunday to mark the fourth anniversary since the tragic death of fellow biker Johanna Boni.

Ms Boni was crushed to death by a cement mixer in Labour Avenue in Naxxar on January 5, 2016. The 27-year old was riding her Kawasaki ER6N to work at the time.

Her parents Josephine and Pippo on Sunday commemorated their only daughter by joining the annual ride. They have made it their life’s mission to use their daughter’s tragic accident by embarking on an awareness campaign to increase safety on Malta’s roads, especially for bikers.

Since the cement mixer was a left-hand drive, they are insisting on extra precautions by drivers, given the blind spots created by driving such vehicles in Malta’s traffic system.

About 100 bikers rode from St Andrews to Johanna’s memorial in Naxxar where they had their motorbikes blessed.