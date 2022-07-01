Bikeworld, a new showroom in Zebbug, has just opened, with the objective to keep clients mobile with as minimal an environmental impact as possible. Bikeworld has made it its mission to raise awareness and promote the adoption of new electric transport fora better Malta.

Imagine the time commuters could save on their daily journeys if they had to switch to a motorbike, or scooter, and zip through traffic. Bikeworld appreciates that change is not easy, and there are many questions, especially by those who never rode a two-wheel vehicle before.

“At Bikeworld we want to give the best product to our customers and with this philosophy in mind we have ventured to promote only the best and renowned brands," Etienne Attard, Bikeworld general manager said. "Our team is dedicated to offer services and support to help clients make the right choice.”

Bikeworld's two leading electric scooter brands are Silence and TiSTO. These are the optimal solution for individuals and companies seeking a practical, low running cost, high-quality mode of transport. The scooters are powered by a portable lithium-ion battery, which can be charged via any 240-volt socket (being a three-pin socket at home or at the office). These modern electric scooters offer a new, emission-free, driving experience.

TiSTO offers a range of electric scooters equipped with many modern features such as Bluetooth andan optional keyless start. They offer scooters in a variety of colours and can be further customised to clients’ wants.

Focusing on safety, quality, value, and sustainability, the new Bikeworld showroom is committed to delivering the latest innovations from leading brands worldwide.

“Our products are designed to meet the uncompromising demands for the highest standard ofprotection and comfort on any trip you take. We have selected a range of helmets and apparelto make riding a motorbike safer and more secure," Attard added.

Riders’ safety is Bikeworld's priority and they have carefully chosen SMK and SPIDI as their partners, to provide superior quality helmets, clothing, and accessories for all bikers. With this in mind, Bikeworld will continue to expand their offerings of high-quality products.