UEFA has dropped Bilbao as a host city for Euro 2020 this summer, according to a statement published by the regional authorities on Wednesday.

The Bilbao committee in charge of the four games due to be held at San Mames stadium has criticised UEFA’s “unilateral” decision and asked to be compensated for the money spent on organising the event.

The president of the Spanish football federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales has previously indicated Seville’s La Cartuja stadium would be a possible replacement.

