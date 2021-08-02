Simone Biles will return to competition at the Olympic Games for the closing women’s gymnastics beam final on Tuesday, USA Gymnastics announced.

“We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow - Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both!” the US gymnastics federation posted on social media on Monday.

The confirmation followed the appearance of Biles’ name on the starting list of eight finalists for the beam.

Biles, the four-time Olympic champion widely considered to have pushed the sport to new limits, has said she is struggling with the “twisties”, a condition where gymnasts lose the ability to orientate themselves in mid-air.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta