Simone Biles claimed her 20th world title as she continued her return from a two-year break to lead the United States to a seventh straight women's team gold at the world gymnastics championships in Antwerp on Wednesday.

The USA extended their domination going back to 2011, in the absence of Russia, the last team to beat them in a major competition.

"It's crazy, we still pulled it out, I'm really proud of the team," said Biles.

"It's the seventh title in a row for the United States. For some girls, it's their first World Championship, I'm excited to share that with them."

