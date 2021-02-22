A bilingual glossary of mathematical terms will soon be available to support early childhood and primary-level mathematics teachers.

Addressing a meeting with Education Minister Justyne Caruana the team developing the glossary said the aim was to provide a comprehension bank of mathematical terms in English and Maltese. In Malta mathematics is very often taught in both languages.



The glossary will soon be up for public consultation.



The working group behind the Bilingual Glossary of Mathematical Terms are Prof Marie Therese Farrugia (University of Malta), David Muscat and Dr Lara Ann Vella (National Agency for Literacy) and Melanie Casha Sammut (Directorate for Learning and Assessment Programmes, Ministry for Education).