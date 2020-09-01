Constitutional amendments were needed for a Bill intended to provide a legal basis for appointments on trust, currently before Parliament, to achieve its aim, the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life said.

In a statement on Tuesday, he said the Bill may potentially lead to a considerable increase in the number of persons employed by the government on the basis of trust and these may cease to be subject to scrutiny by the commissioner.

This would be detrimental to standards in Maltese public administration, the Commissioner said.

He was commenting in his report on a complaint filed by Matthew Caruana Galizia, director of the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation, against Joseph Borg, who, in a Facebook post, defended Minister Michael Farrugia and directed an insult Arnold Cassola.

When he uploaded the post, Borg was a person of trust in the Ministry for Home Affairs.

Persons of trust should not comment on matters of political controversy and should treat others with respect, the commissioner said.

He noted that regular government employees in senior roles were obliged to maintain political neutrality. This obligation also applied to persons of trust at equivalent levels.

The insult directed by Borg at Cassola did not reflect well on the public administration and on Farrugia in particular, because besides being a person of trust, Borg was serving as head of the Hate Crime and Speech Unit.

The commissioner upheld the complaint and met Borg in the presence of Farrugia and proposed that Borg should apologise. The case was closed once the apology was submitted.

In his case report, the commissioner observed that the Hate Crime and Speech Unit is part of the permanent machinery of government and should not be treated as an extension of the minister’s secretariat.

For this reason, the headship of the unit should not have been assigned to a person of trust. This was not a reflection on Borg but on administrative practices in government.

The commissioner also considered a Bill, currently before Parliament, intended to provide a legal basis for appointments on trust.

He said this could not achieve this aim in the absence of constitutional amendments because the Constitution did not provide for appointments on trust.

As a result, many persons of trust may cease to be subject to scrutiny by the commissioner and it can potentially lead to a considerable increase in the number of persons of trust employed by the government.

This, the commissioner said, would be to the detriment of standards in Maltese public administration.

The full case report can be read in the pdf link below.