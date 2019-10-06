Q: I would like to know if an internet service provider can charge you more than the agreed price because the payment is not done through a direct debit mandate. Is it legal to add an extra monthly charge because of this?

A: The Consumer Rights Regulations state that “Traders shall not charge consumers, in respect of the use of a given means of payment, fees that exceed the cost borne by the trader for the use of such means.”

This means that the law allows traders to impose on their customers an additional charge when the latter do not choose to pay their bills through a direct debit mandate. However, the law specifies that such charge should reflect the actual costs incurred by the service provider to process the payment. The service provider is not allowed to make any profit from these charges.