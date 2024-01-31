Minors profiting off prostitution or those involved in the production of child pornography will no longer be prosecuted if they were themselves sexually abused and forced to commit the crime.

Parliament on Wednesday approved changes to the law that will also allow victims and witnesses of sexual offences to provide recorded testimony in criminal cases. When they are asked to give live testimony, this may be done through video conferencing.

In such instances, the definition of a minor hs also been changed to include anyone under the age of 18 instead of 16.

These changes aim to protect victims from re-living traumas, Justice Minister Jonathan Attard told parliament.

Parliament unanimously approved the Bill that amends the criminal law following a short debate.

The changes will need the president's signature to become law.

The draft changes propose protecting "victims of sexual offences who are minors including through the non-prosecution or the exemption from punishment of victims who are minors for acts which they were compelled to commit in the context of sexual offences and child prostitution".

It also looks to "provide increased protection to vulnerable witnesses when they make declarations to the police or give evidence in court".

The changes follow EU directives dating to 2011.

In 2019, the EU Commission told Malta that legislation relating to sexual abuse and harassment towards children and child pornography needed to be strengthened.