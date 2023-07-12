Parliament on Wednesday approved a bill to protect artists from prosecution for insults or threats made as part of their work.

The Artistic Expression Enhancement Bill was unanimously given a third reading and now only needs the president's signature to become law.

The bill was jointly moved by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri and Culture Minister Owen Bonnici last month.

It came after satirist Matthew Bonanno, comedian Daniel Xuereb and Teatru Malta director Sean Buhagiar faced legal action triggered by reports to the police by River of Love pastor Gordon John Manché.

Manché told Times of Malta that he never reported comedians to the police for calling him an "asshole", but over a wave of mockery about him, his family and his church.

The bill, which amends the Criminal Code, says that artists making threats or insults may only be taken to court if their actions are considered “credible and realistic.”

The bill also amends the Electronic Communications Act in a similar fashion, so that comments published online will not draw legal action if they are made “as part of artistic, satirical or comic expression.”