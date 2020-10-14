A bill being debated in parliament will give the legal backing to magistrates and judges opting to hold virtual court sittings to mitigate the risks of spreading COVID-19 at the law courts.

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis, who on Wednesday moved a Bill comprising amendments to the Civil Code, said these changes are crucial to avoid further court backlogs following the closure of the law courts between March and June.

He pointed out that some members of the judiciary took the initiative to hold remote sittings, but they are doing so at their own risk as there is no legal framework regulating such procedure.

Under this Bill, if a court refuses to hold virtual sittings, it must back its decision with reasons. On the other hand, it must ensure that all parties to the case have access to the necessary video conferencing facilities to ensure equality of arms.

Justice Shadow Minister Jason Azzopardi welcomed the move, saying the Opposition will be voting in favour.

The initiative, he said, should have been taken earlier. He also called for tighter measures in court to safeguard lawyers, the public and the members of the judiciary.

Former Opposition leader Adrian Delia called for the introduction of video conferencing in tribunals and other judicial bodies.

He also called for the introduction of safeguards to ensure that anybody testifying remotely is not subjected to threats or coerced to make false claims.

Winding up, Zammit-Lewis, appealed to the judiciary to collaborate towards the success of the reform, aimed to improve efficiency. He pledged the government will do its utmost to facilitate video conferencing.