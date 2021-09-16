The government has announced a bill aimed at regulating the use of electronic tagging for those who commit minor crimes as well as prisoners out on parole or leave.

Addressing a press conference, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said the law will not only help the perpetrators but also the community and victims.

He said that through electronic tagging, there will be more opportunities for rehabilitation especially since only those who commit “minor crimes” with a prison sentence of less than a year will be eligible.

While under monitoring, the individuals will not only be allowed to serve their sentence at home but will also be able to work and attend educational institutions.

Electronic tagging will also be used for those allowed out on prison leave or on parole.

If the rules are breached, the authorities will be aware “in a matter of seconds” the minister stressed.

Victims will be further protected as the authorities will also be able to ensure those with the tag do not approach them.

People involved in crimes related to minors, domestic violence, gender-based violence and failure to pay maintenance will not be eligible.

Any tampering with the device will result in police action, although those with the tag will be given ten minutes to “rectify a breach”.