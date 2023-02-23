A billboard near Marsa.

Billboards slamming Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the killing of thousands of innocent civilians sprang up in different parts of Malta on Thursday.

They coincide with the first anniversary of the invasion, which will be on Friday.

The billboards show a large picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin holding a knife, accusing him of killing innocent civilians for a whole year.

It is understood that the billboards were put up by the Ukrainian community in Malta, which has held several protests against the invasion. The community is also due to hold a rally at City Gate, Valletta, on Friday evening under the banner "Ukrainian victory is the whole world's victory".