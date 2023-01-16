The Buffalo Bills, the New York Giants and the Cincinnati Bengals all advanced from the wildcard round of the NFL playoffs after thrilling battles on Sunday.

Josh Allen shrugged off an error-strewn display to lead the Bills to a 34-31 victory over the Miami Dolphins in the NFL playoffs while the New York Giants upset the Vikings 31-24 in Minnesota.

The Bengals met some stern resistance from AFC North rivals the Baltimore Ravens but emerged victorious thanks to a 98-year fumble return from Sam Hubbard — the longest fumble return in playoff history.

