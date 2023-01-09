Buffalo’s Nyheim Hines returned kickoffs 96 and 101 yards for touchdowns on Sunday and the Bills captured a number-two NFL playoff seeding with an emotional 35-23 victory over New England, eliminating the Patriots from playoff contention.

The Philadelphia Eagles took the number one seed in the NFC after a 22-16 win over the New York Giants on the final day of the regular season.

But the Green Bay Packers missed out on the playoffs after losing at home to the Detroit Lions 20-16, allowing the Seattle Seahawks to take the last available spot in the NFC.

