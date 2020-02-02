Progressive rock band Different Light have just released their sixth album entitled Binary suns (part 1 - Operant condition) through record label Progressive Gears. This is the first part of a double album concept, the second of which is due to be released in the near future. The band was formed by original member Trevor Tabone in Malta in 1995 but has since relocated to Prague, Czech Republic.

This album fuses technique, lyrical prowess and melody to create a compelling musical journey in the grandiose prog-rock tradition Different Light are known for. It consists of six songs, some of which are subdivided into shorter sections, and is a follow-up to their last album The Burden of Paradise which was released in 2016.

For more information visit: www.differentlight.cz or www.progressivegears.com