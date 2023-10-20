KTM’s Brad Binder produced a scorching late lap to clock the fastest time Friday for a disrupted Australian MotoGP, as championship leader Francesco Bagnaia finished outside the top 10.

The South African blitzed the waterfront Phillip Island circuit with a best lap of one minute and 27.943 seconds.

He did so in fine conditions, but the weather is due to progressively worsen and, with high winds forecast, race organisers brought the 27-lap grand prix forward a day to Saturday to give it the best chance of being run.

The 13-lap sprint was pushed back 24 hours to Sunday, if it is safe to race.

“Safety is the most important factor, for the riders and of course the fans and everyone involved in the event,” said Carlos Ezpeleta, chief sporting officer of MotoGP’s commercial rights holder Dorna, who called it “a unanimous decision”.

