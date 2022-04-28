Judd Trump won eight consecutive frames as he beat Stuart Bingham 13-8 to reach the semi-finals of the Betfred World Championship for the first time since he won the title in 2019.

Trump was floundering in the second session on Wednesday morning when he lost five frames in a row to trail 8-5, but the 32-year-old turned the match around with resounding effect and controlled the remainder of the contest. He goes through to the last four to face three-time Crucible king Mark Williams over 33 frames on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

This has been a mercurial season for world number four Trump – he has won two titles, but also had spells where he has lost his enthusiasm for competition. After defeat to Luca Brecel in the first round of the recent Cazoo Tour Championship, a dejected Trump hinted at taking a long break from the sport.

