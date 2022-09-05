Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto and one of his drivers Carlos Sainz agreed their disastrous Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday was “a mess”.

In a chaotic and busy race, punctuated by stoppages, Red Bull emerged triumphant as Max Verstappen drove to his fourth consecutive victory ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Ferrari’s race was filled with series of errors and misfortunes including bungled pit-stops, unsafe releases in the pit lane and erratic strategy calls.

A poor first pit stop left Sainz standing for 12 seconds as his crew searched for a left rear tyre.

