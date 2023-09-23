Saintly Friar

Born Giovanni Maria in Bubaqra, Żurrieq, to Giovanni and Luigia née Zammit, he joined the Capuchin Fathers at an early age, receiving the religious name of Agostino. Said to have led a saintly life, his remains along with those of Fra Krispin Zammit and Fra Adriano da Castrogiovanni are still conserved to this day for veneration in the Capuchin crypt of Floriana.

When Friar Zammit passed away, hundreds of people paid their respects as his body was laid out in state and the friars had to change his habit three times, due to visitors cutting his clothings to conserve as relics.

