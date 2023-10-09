Cardiologist

Born in Siġġiewi, the son of Dr Albert M.D. Fenech, Albert was educated at St Aloysius College, the UM where he qualified M.D. (1975), and the University of Aberdeen where he qualified MRCP (1977) and M.D. (1983). He was appointed research fellow at the University of Florida (1984), consultant cardiologist at Brook Hospital in London (1968), and visiting consultant cardiologist at St Luke’s Hospital (1988-2016).

Fenech was elected fellow of the Royal College of Physicians of Glasgow (1988) and of London University (1992).

He returned to Malta after being appointed consultant cardiologist at St Luke’s Hospital and associate professor of medicine with the UM (1995). Fenech was also chairman of the Department of Cardiac Services.

On the 5 November 2007 Fenech, as cardiac services chairman carried out the first two angiograms at the new hospital Mater Dei. The cardiac specialist Fenech, two days after the intervention, denied a Labour Party claim that not all the necessary precautions had been taken during the first procedures carried out at the new Mater Dei Hospital.

In 2013, Prof. Albert Fenech contested the General Elections in the interest of the PN, and was elected.

On 2 April 2016 in a letter to the Opposition Leader, Dr Simon Busuttil*, Albert Fenech announced his resignation from Parliament. Dr Fenech said he was forced out of the Department of Cardiology at Mater Dei Hospital by the Labour Government, and since his avenues in private practice were limited, he started to seek employment in the UK.

In December 2002, he was made member of the National Order of Merit, (M.O.M.)

Fenech is the author of a number of specialised publications.

