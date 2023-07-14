Composer

Born in Valletta, Vella inherited a great love for music from his father Giuseppe*, a lawyer.

Alberto like his brother Luigi*, studied at the Jesuit’s college in St Julians and entered the university to follow a course in medicine but after some time he decided to dedicate himself completely to music.

Like his father, Vella dedicated most of his time to teaching and he started teaching music privately at his house in Sliema. He was very active as a concert pianist and participated in many concerts together with his brothers Luigi and Paolo*. He composed mostly sacred music and was very active in organizing concerts and recitals. He founded a musical institute in Sliema and conducted music during church services in several localities, including the Mdina and Valletta cathedrals.

For 30 years he served as an organist at the Collegiate Church of St Paul’s Shipwreck.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.