Saintly Friar

Antonio Zammit was born in Valletta to Francesco Zammit and Giovanna née Aquilina. He received the Dominican habit on 18 December 1867, took his simple vows on 20 December of the following year and his solemn vows on 24 December 1871.

He was ordained priest in France on 20 September 1873, where he was pursuing his studies at the convent of Sainte Maxime.

Rev Alberto Zammit soon become a renowned preacher and confessor of many. Leading an ascetic life, he was offered numerous times the office of prior but never accepted. He was appointed master of novices by his superiors, but he stepped down after a few months and rarely left his convent. The annals of his Order list him as a "santo in vita e in morte". He died a saintly death ... "placidamente da santo come visse".

