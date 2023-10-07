Singer and Actor

Al Martino was born Alfred Cini, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to a Maltese couple who ran a construction business, and while growing up he worked alongside his brothers as a bricklayer. He was inspired to become a singer by emulating artists such as Al Jolson and Perry Como, and by the success of a family friend, Alfred Cocozza, who had changed his name to Mario Lanza. After serving with the United States Marines in WWII, including being a part of the Iwo Jima invasion where he was wounded, Cini began his singing career. Encouraged by Lanza, he adopted the stage name Al Martino, taken from his mother's maiden surname, and began singing in local nightclubs.

As a result, he won a recording contract with the Philadelphia based independent label BBS, where he recorded the song Here In My Heart, which remained in the top position for nine weeks in the UK, a record for the longest consecutive run at #1 which has only since been beaten by five other songs. In 1963, he had his biggest US chart success with I Love You Because, a cover of Leon Payne’s 1950 country music hit. Arranged by Belford Hendricks, Martino's version went to #3 on the US billboard hot 100 chart, and #1 on the easy listening chart. The album of the same name went top 10 in the billboard 200. Martino had four other US top 10 hits in 1963 and 1964 - Painted, Tainted Rose (1963), I Love You More and More Every Day, Tears and Roses, and Silver Bells (all 1964). He also sang the title song for the 1964 film, Hush, Hush, Sweet Charlotte. One of his biggest hits was Spanish Eyes, achieving several gold and platinum discs for sales. Recorded in 1965, the song reached #5 on the UK singles chart when re-issued in 1973. The song, with a tune by Bert Kaempfert originally titled Moon over Naples, is among the 50 most played songs worldwide. Apart from singing, Martino played the role of Johnny Fontane in the 1972 film The Godfather, as well as singing the film's theme, ‘Speak Softly Love’. He played the same role again in The Godfather - Part III. He later returned to acting, playing aging crooner Sal Stevens in the short film Cutout, appearing in film festivals around the world in 2006. Al Martino passed away at his childhood home in Springfield, Pennsylvania. He is buried at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City, California.

In December 2009, he was inducted into the hit parade hall of fame.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.