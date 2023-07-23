Geneticist

Cuschieri was born in Sliema, the son of Joseph Cuschieri and Maria Dolores née Chapelle. He studied at St Aloysius College and the Secondary Technical School. He obtained his primary medical degree from the UM in 1967 and subsequently proceeded to Guy’s Hospital Medical School in London, where he graduated Ph.D. (1972). He was appointed lecturer in anatomy at the UM in 1972. Between 1979 and 1984 he served as associate professor in anatomy and consultant geneticist in Kuwait. He returned to Malta in 1984 and was appointed professor of anatomy and genetics at the UM and served as head of department of anatomy since 1991.

Cuschieri also served as director to the Institute of Gerontology and helped set up the University of the Third Age in 1991. He was very active in researching various aspects of congenital malformations in Malta and published several scientific papers. He set up the national register of congenital anomalies (1984).

Cuschieri is a member of the Royal Society of Medicine, the Anatomical Society of Great Britain & Ireland, the Clinical Genetics Society, and the Skeletal Dysplasia Group for Teaching and Research. He was also the vice-president of the National Bio-Ethics Committee.

Cuschieri married Monica Mifsud on 25 May 1969 and they had two daughters: Astrid and Thelma.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.