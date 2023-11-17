Manager Banco di Roma

Born in Valletta son of Achille Dandria and Giorgia née Mitrovich, the daughter of Giorgio Mitrovich and Anna née Salamone.

Alfredo Dandria married Raffaella Savona daughter of the Hon. Sigismondo Savona* and Filomena née Caruana on 16 February 1887 at St Catherine of Italy Church Valletta. They were the parents of 13 children; all baptised at St Mary parish church of Porto Salvo, Valletta: Achille Giorgio, Giorgina, Enrico, Edoardo, Giorgio, Alberto, Bianca Maria, Evelina, Giuseppina, Vittorio, Maria Carmela, Edgardo, and Silvio.

The Dandria family, first lived in Valletta, then at 42, Cathedral Street, Sliema, and after the death of Alfredo and Mgr Enrico Dandria they had their residence in St Paul’s Street, Rabat.

Alfredo Dandria was employed at the Banco di Roma Valletta branch and rose to the post of assistant manager. He was also member of the Chamber of Commerce

In his youth he joined the Italian Masonic lodge a fact which appears to have been unknown to his sons. This circumstance was made public during the hearing of one of the libel cases brought forward by Lord Strickland against those actively responsible for the publication of the infamous Irvine affidavit on the 1st day of the 1927 elections charging him with having been a freemason and distributed by the thousand all over the islands including inside churches. One of those implicated in the production of this infamous charge was Mgr Enrico Dandria the younger son of the Cav. Alfredo Dandria and the indication that his father himself had been a freemason undoubtedly hastened the end of the father from heart failure at the age of 68 years at his residence in Sliema. This was a severe blow to Mgr Dandria.

