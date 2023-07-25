Poet and Philosopher

Born and baptised as Paolo in Valletta, the youngest son of Giuseppe Cuschieri and Andreana née Micallef, Anastasio felt the call to a religious life from an early age. On 25 April 1891 he joined the Carmelite Order, adopting the name of Anastasio. That same year he was admitted to the UM to study philosophy and theology.

On completion of his university courses in 1898, Cuschieri was ordained a priest, and sent to Rome, Italy, to pursue studies in philosophy and theology at the Jesuits’ Gregorian University. In 1901 he graduated doctor of philosophy and a doctor of theology and was immediately appointed to the chair of philosophy at the UM, an office he occupied for 30 years.

A great orator, Cuschieri was referred to as ‘the charismatic panegyrist’ in ecclesiastical quarters. He combined his skill in oratory with a great understanding of young people and their problems. His first panegyric was delivered on 8 December 1901 at the collegiate church of the Immaculate Conception, Cospicua. From then on he was frequently called upon to deliver speeches and sermons for special occasions. One of his best known, ‘I Pericoli della Gioventù nella Scienza e Letteratura Moderna’, was a graduation oration delivered in 1902. The highlight of his oratorical skills came at the opening of the International Eucharistic Congress which was held in Malta between 23 and 27 September 1913, when he presented his paper ‘La Messa Riparatrice’ at the Mosta church. His speeches were characterised by a smooth flowing diction that reflected a clear mental attitude combined with a charismatic disposition.

Cuschieri was twice elected provincial of the Maltese region of the Carmelite community (1906-1910 and 1913-1916). In public life, he found himself in the forefront of the political scene. A professed Nationalist, he resisted the British reforms in favour of Malta’s traditional Latin culture.

Cuschieri contributed papers on philosophy to the Rivista di Filosofia Neo-Scolastica (Milan) and once even started a philosophical controversy with Benedetto Croce. He wrote a number of poems in Latin and Italian which were published in Malta Letteraria. His best-known poems include ‘Flos Carmeli’, ‘Ai Caduti di Ieri’, ‘Nell’Annua Ricorrenza della Vergine del Carmine’, ‘Santa Teresa di Gesù’, ‘La Madonna di Lourdes’, ‘Stella Maris’, and ‘San Elia’. He was encouraged to write in Maltese by Napoleone Tagliaferro* and his poems appeared in Il-Ħabib between 1912 and 1928 and in other periodicals. He never collected his works in a single volume.

Cuschieri’s best-known poems in Maltese include ‘Qtigħ il-Qalb’, ‘Ilsien Pajjiżi’, ‘Fis-Santwarju tal-Madonna tal-Karmnu’, ‘Marija’, ‘Il-Kelma Maltija’, ‘Il-Milied’, and ‘Quddiem ta’ Lourdes il-Ġdida’. His poetry is mainly religious and patriotic and is often characterised by a pushing rhythm that emphasises the thematic content. He is called ‘the poet of the Madonna’ because of his great devotion to Our Lady whom he describes sentimentally as a woman and as the Mother of God. In other poems, he frequently reveals his fascination with the beauty of the Maltese language.

Cuschieri was also engaged in party politics. His early commitments were characterised by his love of the Latin culture, and, together with others, decided that Malta's own culture should be defined in Latin, rather than in Anglo-Saxon, terms. This pitched him against the Protestant British colonial government of Malta. Nonetheless, his political commitment had a pronounced social edge. In 1921, when his political activity became more manifest, he was encouraged by a visit to Malta made by the Jesuit Charles Plater to accept an invitation by the Unione Cattolica San Giuseppe (St. Joseph Catholic Workers' Union) to become the first Director of a Study Club which had the intention of educating workers. This society was domesticated by the Catholic Church to keep workers away from socialist teachings and action. This was in harmony with Cuschieri's conservative politics.

After 1921 Cuschieri's political engagements continued to grow gradually. The rise to power of Benito Mussolini in Italy in 1922 made him, and many others in Malta, look to fascism with increasing fascination and appeal. Like many other Neo-Thomists, Cuschieri saw great congruence between the Scholastics' philosophical position and the Italian philosophy of fascism. By time, Cuschieri became an overt and avowed Fascist, and this was recognised both in Malta and in Italy. In 1932, Cuschieri was elected to parliament on behalf of the Fascist Nationalist Party as a representative of university graduates.

After the fall of fascism and the end of the war, Cuschieri proceeded with his pastoral and academic work. Alternatively, he cherished frequenting friends, especially members of the Akkademja tal-Malti (Academy of the Maltese Language), and discussing current affairs, literature and philosophy.

On 15 August 1959, Cuschieri suffered a grave setback in his health. He had become bed-bound at the Carmelite convent at Valletta, and gradually grew paralysed. His ailment and sufferings continued for three years.

He died at the Carmelite Priory, Old Theatre Street, Valletta and was buried at the ‘Annunzjata’ church, limits of Rabat.

In 2013, the Order of Carmelites (Malta) published the book: P.A. Cuschieri O.C., Kitbiet Miġbura I Poeżiji, Edizzjoni Kritika by Charlò Camilleri O.C., Toni Cortis.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.