Trade Unionist

Born in Vittoriosa, Andrea, popularly known as Indrì, was educated at the Gozo Seminary. Starting as a clerk with the air ministry, he was promoted to civilian officer with the air ministry directorate of works.

Contacts with his English colleagues introduced him to the principles of trade unionism. Together with his Maltese workmates, he formed a union and joined the Civil Service Clerical Association, subsequently being elected secretary of the air ministry directorate of works.

Cilia’s trade union star started its ascent in 1943 following Reggie Miller’s call for him to sit on an organising board for the formation of a new union - the GWU. At its first public meeting in April 1943, Cilia was the second speaker. On 2 October 1943 Cilia assumed the presidency of the GWU organising board and, together with Miller, he addressed the Msida meeting on 5 October 1943. He was Miller’s most trusted friend at the time of great need.

In October 1943 Cilia was elected to the first general council of the GWU. He organised the port and industry workers and was appointed secretary. In September 1944 he became an executive committee member of the Labour Party. He was also a delegate to the National Assembly (1945-1947). In his long trade union career, he served on several government boards, including the Wages Council, the Gas Board, the Port Work Joint Council, and the National Labour Board. He also served as director of the Central Bank and of TeleMalta Corporation.

Cilia, who had a jovial and witty character, was an eloquent orator, a convincing debater, and a capable union negotiator. He addressed the first Free World Labour Congress in December 1949 and represented the GWU at international labour conventions on several occasions.

Cilia married Evelyn Caruana on 4 May 1941 and had one son, Edwin.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.