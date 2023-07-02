Entrapreneur, Chairman of Simonds Farsons Cisk Ltd.

One of the pioneers of Malta’s industrial development, and the brainchild behind Malta’s soft drink, Kinnie, Miceli Farrugia was born in Ħamrun, the son of Marc-Antonio born in Messina and Erminia née Farrugia, born in Senglea.

He received his education in Messina, first at the Jesuits’ College of St Ignatius and then at the Istituto Tecnico ed Economico, where he obtained his diploma in accountancy.

On his return to Malta in 1934 Miceli-Farrugia commenced an apprenticeship in the firm of Simonds Farsons and rose steadily through various administrative positions. In 1937 he received further training at the brewery of H & G Simonds in Reading (UK) and at the Pitman College, London. After the amalgamation of the Malta Export Brewery with Simonds Farsons Ltd., he was appointed assistant secretary and advertising manager with the new company, Simonds Farsons Cisk Ltd.

In 1956, following the demise of Mr Lewis V. Farrugia*, Miceli-Farrugia became managing director of L. Farrugia & Sons Ltd., and on the death of Marquis Scicluna, was also Chairman of Simonds Farsons Cisk Ltd. Under his guidance Simonds Farsons Cisk Ltd. grew steadily into one of Malta’s major public companies. Product innovation (the bitter-sweet new drink ‘Kinnie’ became an international award winner), dynamic marketing, and astute management, became the company’s characteristics.

In June 1950 a modern Brewery was inaugurated at Mrieħel, and subsequently soft drinks were added to the variety of beers, including the Schweppes range of mineral waters, and Pepsi-Cola.

Typically of his enthusiasm, he immediately became president of the newly set-up Farsons Foundation.

Miceli-Farrugia’s respectful and endearing personality and high sense of public spiritedness were constantly evident in his many public appointments. The list of these can be endless: founder and president (three terms) of the Malta Employers Association, director of the former National Bank of Malta, elected member of the Council of the Chamber of Commerce, six times president, eight times vice-president, president (two terms) of the Malta Trade Fair Corporation, chairman of Carreras (Malta) Ltd., managing director of L. Farrugia & Sons Ltd., director, RTC Neonglow Ltd., A.V. Bartoli & Sons, MAL Travel Ltd., Emec Plastics Ltd., chairman of Malta Airlines for seven years, and many other directorships.

In 1979 Mabel Strickland appointed Miceli-Farrugia a trustee of the Strickland Foundation, and served as deputy chairman of the foundation board and, on her death, he acted as chairman. Since 1986 he was also chairman of the Council of the Conservatorio Vincenzo Bugeja.

In 1967 Anthony Miceli-Farrugia was appointed member of the Order of St Lazarus of Jerusalem and Knight of the Order, in 1971 conferred with knighthood of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, in 1991 has been awarded the Commenda al Merito della Republica Italiana and promoted Grande Ufficiale al Merito della Republica Italiana, in 1992, Miceli Farrugia was appointed member of the National Order of Merit (M.O.M.) of the Republic of Malta, and in 1999 was honoured by Her Mayesty Queen Elizabeth II as Officer in the Venerable Order of the Hospital of St John of Jerusalem.

In 1946 Miceli Farrugia married Lilian Bartolo on 12 January 1924 who, like him, was also a very active philantropist, rendering particular service to the Little Sisters of the Poor Home in Ħamrun, and many projects for the poor in Albania. They had two sons Mark Anthony (who also later joined the Farsons Group) and Alberto, an architect, and four daughters Erminia (Mimici), Helen, Marina, and Francesca.

In 2010, The Farsons Foundation published the book: Anthony Miceli-Farrugia: Random Collections and Memories 1914-2002 by Malcolm J. Naudi about the life and contribution to Maltese society over a span of 70 years of Anthony.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.