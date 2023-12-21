Entomologist

Born at Birkirkara, Anthony was the son of Francis Valletta and Catherina née Xerri. He was educated at the Lyceum, St Mary’s Training College, Middlesex (1930-1932), the Università per Stranieri, Perugia, and Hamerton College, Cambridge (1958). He was also Fullbright scholar at N.W. University, Illinois.

Valletta joined the education department in 1928 as a teacher, eventually being promoted headmaster (1933), school inspector (1956), and chief inspector (1968).

Valletta was a member of several scientific societies locally and abroad. He also gave numerous school broadcasts on nature study. He was fellow, Royal Entomological Society, London and member, Lepidopterist Society, USA, Associazione Romana di Entomologia, Geographical and Natural History Society, the Agrarian Society and the Societas Europae Lepidopterologicha, Germany.

Valletta distinguished himself in the study of Maltese flora and entomology, adding new records to the local list of entomofauna, especially to the Lepidoptera.

Valletta married Rita Sceberras in 1934 and they had two sons, Albert and Michael, and four daughters, Kathleen, Margaret, Lilian, and Josette.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.