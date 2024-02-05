Artist

Antoine was born in Valletta the son of Giuseppe Camilleri and Georgia née Mifsud.

He studied at St Aloysius College and the Government School of Art. He completed his studies at the École Superieure des Beaux Arts, Paris (1948-50). In 1960 he was awarded a scholarship to the Bath Academy of Arts, UK and he won another scholarship in 1964 to the Accademia Pietro Vannucci in Perugia.

Camilleri taught art with the education department (1956-76) until he was appointed education officer for arts and crafts (1976-79).

A founder member of the Artists Group Atelier ’56 and of the Artists’ Guild, Camilleri exhibits regularly in Malta and has shown works in Paris, London, Edinburgh, New York, Hamburg, Frankfurt, Tripoli, and at the Biennale di Venezia (1950).

Camilleri, who is engaged in a continuous process of introspection and experimentation, has won a number of prizes including the first prize for a self-portrait and two first prizes awarded by the Malta Government Tourist Board for poster designs. He was also awarded second prize in the ‘Homage to Dante’ competition (1966) and third prize in the ‘Human Rights Art Exhibition’ held at the National Museum, Valletta (1968).

Camilleri’s first exhibition was held in 1947 at the British Council, Valletta He has participated in the ‘Contemporary Maltese Art’ exhibition (1980), the ‘Maltese Landscapes’ exhibition (1981), the ‘Exhibition of 11 Artists’ (1982), and the ‘International Graphics II’ (1983). All these exhibitions were held at Gallerija Feniċi. He also participated in ‘Art ’84-Malta’ (1984) and ‘Għajta Siekta’ (1984). He was awarded the Midalja għall-Qadi tar-Repubblika (M.Q.R.) in 1996. and the ‘Premju Għarfien Kulturali’ by the Malta Council for Culture and Arts In October 2003.

Camilleri married Therese Tanti in 1954 and they had three sons: Gerard, Pierre, and Antoine Paul, and two daughters, Marielle and Marthese and lived at Floriana.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.