Franciscan Scholar

Born in Nadur, Tabone studied at the Gozo Lyceum and joined the Franciscan Minors in 1914. He studied philosophy and theology in Malta and Rome and was ordained priest in Rome in 1922. Between 1923 and 1925 he pursued studies at the Università Antonianum, Rome from where he graduated in sacred theology and canon law (1925).

Tabone taught theology in Jerusalem and was appointed professor of moral theology and canon law at the Franciscan seminary in Florence (1927-1929). On his return to Malta in 1929 he occupied the same chair at the Franciscan seminary for 20 years. In 1930 he was appointed prefect of studies at the same seminary. He served as examiner for priests (1933) and theological censor (1934). In 1936 he was nominated parish priest of the Sacro Cuor church, Sliema but resigned soon after. He was also commissioner of the Holy Land. In 1944 Tabone was appointed professor of canon law at the RUM.

In 1950 Tabone left the Franciscan Minors province owing to ill-health and was incardinated in the Maltese diocese. For nine years he was member, deputation department of marriage legacies, and later served as judge in the regional tribunal of second instance. He was also spiritual director of the Catholic Action branch of Birżebbuġa where he resided. In 1968 Tabone was nominated honorary canon of the Nadur basilica chapter.

Tabone, was a member of the Akkademja tal-Malti.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.