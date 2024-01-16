Medical Doctor, and First President of the Gozo Civic Council

The firstborn son of Doctor Nicolò Tabone of Rabat, Gozo, and Elisa née Calleja of Cospicua, Anton was born in Xewkija. He was educated at the Gozo Seminary and the UM from where he graduated PhC. on 1 October 1918 and MD on 4 October 1922.

Anton was appointed Resident Medical Officer (RMO) at the Gozo hospital, practised his profession in Gozo and on 1 April 1943 he was subsequently appointed Medical Superintendent of the Victoria Hospital. He soon became known to one and all as il-Prinċipal, and lead this institution for fifteen years, until his retirement on 15 January 1958. When he retired, ‘il-Prinċipal’ was one of the best loved and most respected doctors on the Island, and his private practice increased considerably.

Tabone was instrumental in the setting up of the Gozo Civic Council. In June 1961, he contested the first elections for the Gozo Civic Council at Rabat where he topped the poll and was elected president of the Gozo Civic Council, a post he held until 1970.

In 1962 Tabone successfully contested the general elections in the interests of the PN on the tenth electoral district. Dr Tabone polled 1,868 first preferences, the highest number by far, and he was the first to be elected after attaining the quota of 2,244 votes. In parliament Dr Tabone had the opportunity to put into practice what he had preached and pushed forward and was instrumental to persuading the Government to embark on the three major projects undertaken in Gozo since 1964 – the building of Mġarr harbour, the opening of the Gozo Industrial Estate, and the construction of the new Gozo General Hospital at Tal-Ibraġġ.

Dr Anton Tabone had also long been active in the religious field. When the Catholic Action reached Gozo in the early thirthies, he discovered a second important vocation in life: a commitment to lay apostolate. Michael Gonzi, the Bishop of Gozo invited Dr Tabone to give a helping hand to the new Catholic Action branch in Gozo. Formally named Ċirklu San Pawl, it was ledfrom the begining by Dr Anton Tabone.

A Gozitan patriot Dr Tabone was installed as member of the Order of St Gregory the Great.

Anton married Estella Maria Camilleri, daughter of Notary Giuseppe Camilleri and Matilde née Bonello on 9 January 1927, and they had four children, Anton, who died within hours, Marisa, Anton and Marga.

Anton Tabone died at his home in Rabat, Gozo on 11 February and on Sunday 13 February was a national day of mourning in Gozo. He was buried at the Xewkija cemetery.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.